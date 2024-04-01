Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soccer Germany Jersey 44
FILE - The official jerseys of the German national soccer team for the upcoming European Football Championship 2024 (UEFA EURO 2024) are on display at the headquarters of sporting goods manufacturer adidas AG, in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The German soccer federation and Adidas have stopped the sale of Germany jerseys with the number 44 because of a resemblance to the logo of the Nazi party’s notorious SS paramilitary units. The federation says it's looking for an alternative design for the number 4 together with its partner. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
sports

Germany withdraws soccer jerseys with number 44 because of Nazi symbolism

0 Comments
BERLIN

The German soccer federation and Adidas have stopped the sale of Germany jerseys with the number 44 because of a resemblance to the logo of the Nazi Party’s notorious SS paramilitary units.

Adidas on Monday stopped offering the personalization of jerseys with names and numbers, and the federation halted the delivery of jerseys with the number 44 from its own online shop.

The federation said it was looking for an alternative design for the number 4 together with its partner, 11teamsports.

“None of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism in the development process of the jersey design,” the federation said on X, formerly Twitter.

The moves to withdraw jerseys with number 44 came after it was pointed out that the two fours together resembled the stylized SS used by the Nazi Party’s Schutzstaffel group. Commonly known as the SS, it included police units, combat forces and others who ran the concentration camps that carried out the mass killings of civilians during World War II.

The stylized SS symbol is banned in Germany today.

Adidas spokesman Oliver Brüggen told news agency dpa that the federation and 11teamsports were responsible for the design of the names and numbers on the shirts.

“People from around 100 countries work at Adidas. Our company stands for the promotion of diversity and inclusion, and as a company we actively campaign against xenophobia, antisemitism, violence and hatred in all forms,” Brüggen said. “Any attempts to promote divisive or exclusionary views are not part of our values as a brand.”

Brüggen said Adidas “strongly rejects any suggestions that this was our intention.”

Germany is hosting the European Championship from June 14 to July 14.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog