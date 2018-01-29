Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia (R) poses with his gold medal on the podium with runner-up Kazumasa Sakai of Japan following their men's singles final during the Indonesia Masters Photo: AFP
badminton

Ginting defeats Sakai to win Indonesian Masters

By ADEK BERRY
JAKARTA

Indonesian shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting defeated Japan's Kazumasa Sakai 21-13, 21-12 to win the Indonesian Masters final on Sunday.

Ginting, 21, was in commanding form in front of a boisterous home crowd at Jakarta's Istora Senayan Stadium, seizing the title after 33 minutes of play.

The 27-year-old Sakai, who overcame world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark on his way to the final, put in a gutsy effort but was no match for the quick-footed Indonesian.

In the women's singles, world number one Tai Tzu Ying was too strong for India's Saina Nehwal.

The Taiwanese shuttler -- who has now won the past seven encounters between the pair -- dispatched Nehwal in under 30 minutes, smashing her 21-9, 21-13.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

