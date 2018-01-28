Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Anthony Ginting was the only Indonesian to progress past the quarter-finals in the men's draw Photo: AFP
sports

Ginting to meet Sakai in Indonesian Masters badminton final

0 Comments
By ADEK BERRY
JAKARTA

Young Indonesian shuttler Anthony Ginting won a hard-fought battle against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen Saturday to secure a place in the final of the Indonesian Masters.

Ginting, 21, will face Kazumasa Sakai after the Japanese player dispatched world number five Son Wan-Ho, from South Korea, 21-18, 21-15.

On the woman's side of the draw, in-form Indian player Saina Nehwal will meet world number one Tai Tzu-ying, from Taiwan.

Ginting was the only Indonesian to progress past the quarter-finals in the men's draw and he was a firm crowd favourite at Jakarta's Istora Senayan Stadium on Saturday.

He won the first set 21-16, lost the second 21-13, but stormed home to win the decider 21-12.

"My energy was drained in set two," he said after the game. "In set three, I returned to the pattern of play like in the first set."

Ginting will face stiff opposition from Sakai who, despite being ranked several places below the Indonesian, is hungry for a tournament win.

"I want to become champion in Indonesia," he told reporters. "I will try to play fast and dominate play at the net."

In the women's singles, Nehwal beat Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 21-19, 21-19 to set up a showdown with Tai.

"I'm pleased to reach the final and want to maintain the way I'm playing," Nehwal said. "I don't want to think too much about who I will meet in the final."

The Indonesian Masters ends on Sunday.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Japan’s Schools Are In Total Denial Over Diversity

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: 2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog