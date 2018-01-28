Ginting to meet Sakai in Indonesian Masters badminton final

Anthony Ginting was the only Indonesian to progress past the quarter-finals in the men's draw

By ADEK BERRY

Young Indonesian shuttler Anthony Ginting won a hard-fought battle against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen Saturday to secure a place in the final of the Indonesian Masters.

Ginting, 21, will face Kazumasa Sakai after the Japanese player dispatched world number five Son Wan-Ho, from South Korea, 21-18, 21-15.

On the woman's side of the draw, in-form Indian player Saina Nehwal will meet world number one Tai Tzu-ying, from Taiwan.

Ginting was the only Indonesian to progress past the quarter-finals in the men's draw and he was a firm crowd favourite at Jakarta's Istora Senayan Stadium on Saturday.

He won the first set 21-16, lost the second 21-13, but stormed home to win the decider 21-12.

"My energy was drained in set two," he said after the game. "In set three, I returned to the pattern of play like in the first set."

Ginting will face stiff opposition from Sakai who, despite being ranked several places below the Indonesian, is hungry for a tournament win.

"I want to become champion in Indonesia," he told reporters. "I will try to play fast and dominate play at the net."

In the women's singles, Nehwal beat Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 21-19, 21-19 to set up a showdown with Tai.

"I'm pleased to reach the final and want to maintain the way I'm playing," Nehwal said. "I don't want to think too much about who I will meet in the final."

The Indonesian Masters ends on Sunday.

© 2018 AFP