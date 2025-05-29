Giro leader Del Toro hits back with stage 17 triumph

Isaac Del Toro bows in celebration after winning the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia

cycling

Overall leader Isaac del Toro bounced back from the disappointment of seeing his advantage slashed by storming to a brilliant victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday.

The Mexican saw his lead cut from 1 minute, 20 seconds to just 26 seconds in stage 16, but attacked on the Le Motte climb before powering away from Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz in the final two kilometers.

Del Toro celebrated his maiden Grand Tour stage victory with a bow and is now 41 seconds ahead of Ecuadoran rider Carapaz overall, with Simon Yates 10 seconds further back.

It was a spectacular response from Team UAE's Del Toro, who timed his surge to victory to perfection at the end of a mountainous 155-km ride to Bormio in the Alps.

"It's incredible, everybody wants this and today I realized I will never give up," he said. "I will always stay one step in front, and I will always try... I don't have anything to lose and today wasn't easier than yesterday but for sure I had a better mentality."

The 21-year-old finished three seconds clear of Frenchman Bardet and six seconds ahead of pink-jersey rival Carapaz to extend his general classification lead.

Yates, who started the day in second overall, was cut adrift by Del Toro's attack, which only Carapaz could initially follow, and crossed the finish line nine seconds behind.

It was heartbreak for Bardet, who will retire in two weeks' time, as he came up just short in his latest bid to complete a hat-trick of stage wins on every Grand Tour.

"As is often the case at the Giro, this is my fourth second place in four participations," said the 34-year-old, who led on his own until being caught by Del Toro and Carapaz. "I did my best. It's definitely a shame because I had everything in place to win, but you can't control the behavior of the other teams. I'm proud of this last appearance in a Grand Tour."

Thursday's 18th stage is a hilly 144-km route from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno in Lombardy.

© 2025 AFP