 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, left, is congratulated by Shohei Ohtani after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
baseball

Glasnow strikes out 10 and Ohtani homers against his old team in Dodgers' 7-2 win over Angels

0 Comments
By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES

Tyler Glasnow pitched seven strong innings, Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight game against his old team and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday night to split the Freeway Series.

Ohtani blasted a 455-foot, two-run shot in Friday's 10-inning, 3-2 loss. He went even farther in the third inning Saturday night, his 23rd homer traveling 459 feet to right for a 3-0 lead.

It's the second-longest homer at Dodger Stadium this season. Eight of the 10 longest homers belong to the Japanese two-way superstar.

“I feel like everyone’s reaction is always like, ‘Wow!’” Glasnow said. “It’s very entertaining for us.”

Ohtani has at least a run and an RBI in seven straight games, tying Reggie Smith's Dodgers record from 1978. He's 11 for 24 with seven extra-base hits since moving to the leadoff spot last Monday after Mookie Betts broke his hand.

“The last few weeks, there hasn't been anyone better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It definitely doesn't get old.”

Gavin Lux led off the third with a solo shot against Zach Plesac (1-1), snapping a skid of 32 games without a homer.

“What I saw is a pretty good team that showed their power, showed their might,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “They did what they do.”

Glasnow (8-5) allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits. He struck out 10 against no walks for the third time this season in front of a sellout crowd of 53,273.

“I felt efficient,” he said. “I was glad I could just get ahead and put guys away quick and try to keep my pitch count low.”

The right-hander retired his first nine batters before catcher Will Smith’s interference put Nolan Schanuel on base leading off the fourth. He scored on Taylor Ward’s ground-rule double.

“Pretty phenomenal,” Roberts said. “He's just on a really good run. He was virtually unhittable.”

Miguel Rojas went 2 for 4 and scored twice, making the Dodgers 22-0 when he gets a hit.

“It feels like it’s good luck for us,” Rojas said. “Hopefully we can get to 40-0 or something like that before the season is over.”

The Dodgers extended their lead to 6-1 in the fourth. Reliever Carson Fulmer gave up a bases-loaded walk that forced in Rojas and Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly, with the runs charged to Plesac.

Freeman doubled in the third for his 2,200th career hit.

Logan O’Hoppe homered on the first pitch by Glasnow with two outs in the seventh.

Plesac allowed six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog