Goggia tightens grip on World Cup super-G with victory in Andorra

Sofia Goggia edged closer to the super-G World Cup title with victory in Andorra

Italian skier Sofia Goggia moved a step closer to her first ever women's World Cup super-G title with victory in Soldeu, Andorra, on Sunday.

Goggia beat the German Emma Aicher by 0.24 seconds to claim her second victory of the winter. The Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie was third 0.31sec off the pace.

With two races remaining in the World Cup calendar Goggia now leads the discipline standings by 84 points, ahead of New Zealander Alice Robinson who finished only seventh on Sunday.

It was also a welcome return to form in the super-G after Goggia failed to finish at the Olympics and came only sixth in the first super-G of the weekend on Saturday.

On the flip side, Goggia has been going well in the downhill, the discipline that has already given her four World Cup globes: she won Olympic bronze and came third in Soldeu when the World Cup resumed on Friday.

"I'm very happy, I still put together a solid weekend: third on Friday, sixth yesterday, first today," said Goggia.

"Today's race was similar to yesterday's but the strategy was different and it worked out well, I'm very happy about that."

Under blue skies and wearing starting bib 11 on a course similar to Saturday's, the 33-year-old was ruthless in the second half of the run, where her rivals tended to fade.

Goggie lies fourth in the overall World Cup standings which are dominated by the American Mikaela Shiffrin, who has amassed 1,133 points.

The versatile Aicher is 219 behind Shiffrin but can gain ground next weekend, when three more speed events are scheduled in Val di Fassa in Italy.

After that, four technical races remain -- two slaloms and two giant slaloms -- which will favour Shiffrin and two speed races which the American is unlikely to contest.

