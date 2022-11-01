Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Melbourne Cup Horse Racing
Gold Trip ridden by Mark Zahra wins the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
horse racing

Gold Trip wins 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia

French-bred six-year-old Gold Trip won the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday ahead of Emissary and High Emocean over 3,200 meters in Australia's most famous horse race.

One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the race, Gold Trip was ridden by Mark Zahra.

More than 80,000 spectators packed Flemington race track under mostly rainy and cloudy conditions. It was the first time the grandstand held unlimited fans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Favorite and English stayer Deauville Legend was fourth, and Realm of Flowers finished fifth.

Earlier police were called after an activist was filmed dumping oily sludge on the track.

