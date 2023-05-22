Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chandler Stephenson celebrates after his overtime winner clinches a 3-2 win for the Vegas Golden Knights over Dallas on Sunday Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
ice hockey

Golden Knights seal overtime thriller to take 2-0 NHL Western Conference finals lead

0 Comments
LAS VEGAS

The Vegas Golden Knights snatched another overtime thriller with a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars to take a 2-0 lead in their National Hockey League Western Conference finals series on Sunday.

Chandler Stephenson swept home a close range rebound after defenseman Shea Theodore's powerful shot after just 1min 12sec of overtime to seal a dramatic come-from-behind victory for the Knights.

Dallas, beaten in overtime in game one on Friday, had looked poised to level the series after leading for most of regulation after goals from Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson.

But the T-Mobile Arena erupted with roars of relief and delight minutes before the end of the third quarter when Jonathan Marchessault tied it at 2-2 after a clever pass off the boards.

Vegas carried that momentum into overtime and Stephenson grabbed the winner to leave a shattered Stars team with little room for error if they are to haul themselves back into the series.

"First overtime goal in the playoffs, pretty cool," Stephenson said afterwards. "They had a good push and we didn't really have an answer, and we weren't really playing our best.

"There was emotion, frustration ... but playing here was deafening, and kind of gave us more energy," Stephenson said of the home crowd.

Game three in the series takes place in Dallas on Tuesday.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog