golf

2 women to play inaugural men's golf tournament in Japan

TOKYO

Two women will take part in the inaugural Maezawa Cup men's golf tournament in Japan from April 24-27, the JGTO Tour event's organizers said Friday.

The tournament at MZ Golf Club in Mutsuzawa, Chiba Prefecture, is organized by entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc.

The two are Nana Suganuma, 25, a two-time winner on the Japan LPGA Tour who has agoraphobia, and Hikaru Teranishi, 24, who last August became the first woman to qualify for the top-tier men's tour.

Teranishi can compete in JGTO tournaments for which she receives exemptions.

© KYODO

