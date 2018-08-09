Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Australian golfer Lyle dies at 36 following long cancer battle

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died at the age of 36 after a long battle with cancer.

Lyle, who had two wins on the feeder Web.com tour in 2008 and played 121 U.S. PGA Tour tournaments, was diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered a relapse in 2012. He chose to halt all treatment last week.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," his wife Briony said in a statement on Thursday.

"He passed away peacefully ... last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends. Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku