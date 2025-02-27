Fujisankei Ladies golf event to be canceled as TV host scandal takes toll

golf

This year's Fujisankei Ladies Classic golf tournament, scheduled for April 25-27 in Shizuoka Prefecture, will be canceled, Japan LPGA Tour sources said Wednesday.

Main tournament sponsor Fuji Television Network Inc has been hit by the fallout from a sexual misconduct scandal involving former popular TV host Masahiro Nakai, with many companies pulling ads from the broadcaster.

The Fujisankei Ladies Classic has been held annually since 1982, except in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rio Takeda, now a U.S. LPGA Tour rookie, won the tournament last year.

Whether the Sept 4-7 Fujisankei Classic of the men's JGTO Tour will be staged is also uncertain.

In late January, Nakai retired from show business while some of Fuji TV's top officials resigned to take responsibility for the scandal.

