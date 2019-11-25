Newsletter Signup Register / Login
golf

Imahira lifts Dunlop Phoenix title as weather plays spoilsport

0 Comments
MIYAZAKI

Japan Tour money list leader Shugo Imahira claimed his second victory of the season at the Dunlop Phoenix tournament on Sunday after the organizers decided to scrap the final round due to a heavy thunderstorm in Miyazaki.

Imahira was in sublime form at Phoenix Country Club as he signed for a five-under-par 66 on Saturday and set a clubhouse target of 10-under after 54 holes, two shots clear of closest challenger Hwang Jung-gon of South Korea.

It proved to be enough as the organizers were unable to resume play in difficult weather conditions on Sunday.

As a result, Imahira collected 30 million yen ($276,000), or three-quarters of the winner's prize money, boosting his chances of finishing at the top of the money list for a second consecutive season.

Imahira's only other victory of the season came at the Bridgestone Open, which was also cut short to 36-holes due to impact of Typhoon Hagibis in Chiba last month.

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Miyazaki event in 2014, finished at five-under in a group which also featured American power-hitter Cameron Champ.

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland struggled to cope with windy course conditions as he finished tied-20th, eight shots behind Imahira.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog