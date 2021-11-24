Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ishikawa makes public apology for COVID quarantine violation

TOKYO

Japanese pro golfer Ryo Ishikawa, who is serving a one-month suspension for breaking COVID-19 self-isolation rules after arriving home from a trip to the United States, apologized for his behavior at a news conference on Wednesday.

Ishikawa admitted to ignoring the rules after a tabloid caught him playing golf in public settings and holding drinking parties in his quarantine hotel during the 14-day post-entry period following his return from California late last month.

He resigned as vice chairman of the Japan Golf Tour Players Association and the Japan Golf Tour Organization, and has been suspended from competition until Dec 15.

"I've caused considerable trouble to those who have cheered for me and to the players association, and for that I apologize from the bottom of my heart," Ishikawa said at Kochi Kuroshio Country Club in Kochi Prefecture.

"I have accepted the consequences of my cheating and every day I feel regret. I hope I'm given another chance to prove myself," he said.

I apologize from the bottom of my heart

straight out of the playbook. should do the trick! （⌒▽⌒）

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Actually, a lot of common people are doing the same thing that Ishikawa-kun did...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nothing to be ashamed of if you are fully vaccinated. I got fully vaccinated in Japan and don't feel golf or a drinking party are risky events to me or others. If so, what was the point of the vaccine?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

there are no legal consequences for any japan national who does the same thing which is why many completely ignore the isolation rules.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

