Golf powerhouse 8AM looks at the positive side of the sport

By Fred Varcoe

You may never have heard of 8AM Golf, but it’s one of the biggest golf-related companies in the world. It owns media outlets Golf magazine and golf.com, golf course design group the Nicklaus Companies, Japanese premium clubmaker Miura Golf and GolfLogix, the world’s most downloaded GPS golf app. It also works with Tiger Woods, and Justin Timberlake is a partner in the company.

Chairman Howard Milstein and company President Hoyt McGarity have been named as the 15th most influential people in golf. Japan Today sat down with McGarity in Tokyo to talk about the game.

Despite golf being in turmoil, thanks to the LIV-PGA Tour merger mess, McGarity says his philosophy and the philosophy of his company – which, he notes, is independent of golf’s major factions – is to look at the positives of golf.

“Our chairman Howard Milstein is big on positive, positive, positive for the sport of golf,” McGarity says. “We're not trying to get into like all the nitty gritty. Of course, sometimes there's drama; let's be honest, you can't just ignore it all. But we're not there to pick fights; we just want to love the game as best we can. Of course, we live on this drama and negativity, but it's golf. And, you’ve got to have a debate; you can't just be closed off.”

8AM Golf touts itself as being independent of the many vested interests in golf and McGarity says that independence enables the company to look at golf and its various controversies from a neutral point of view. When it comes to the topic of LIV, that’s not always easy, but McGarity appears more disappointed with the PGA Tour than the breakaway golf rebels for failing to nail down the so-called merger between the two.

“I don't understand that if you really wanted the deal you would send in the right team to get the deal done,” McGarity says. “There are mergers in Fortune 500 companies that have happened faster than this thing and they're way more complex than this. So, I'm just thinking like do they even really want it, because if you really wanted it, you’d figure it out quickly, right?”

McGarity says the PGA Tour was so comfortable with its product and the monopoly it had in north America it forgot that golf was a world sport. “They could have had the whole globe if they really wanted it,” McGarity says. Now, he points out, global golf is fractured, but it’s LIV and the DP (formerly European) World Tour that is growing the game globally. LIV apparently wanted to buy the DP World Tour, but the PGA Tour moved in and essentially made the DP World Tour a feeder tour for its big American cousin.

“The biggest loser here was the DP World Tour,” McGarity says. “The second biggest tour is clearly LIV, not the European Tour. I feel bad for them because it's such a great tour and they're a global tour and they're struggling. All the DP World players want to either play on LIV or the PGA Tour and that's not good for the game. I’d love to see a world tour.” McGarity speculates that PIF, LIV’s backers from Saudi Arabia, could end up putting more money into the DP World Tour and allowing that to grow more as an international tour.

Like many who take a neutral view of the dispute, McGarity is less than impressed about how it all blew up. “I was more disappointed in how it got to this than anything. How do you not have phone calls and how do you not talk?” LIV, he says, showed up the weaknesses and financial insecurity of the PGA Tour. “It showed a lot of things, right, but LIV didn't bother me because I thought if you have a vulnerable sport, someone will take advantage of it. Don't think tennis isn't vulnerable as well. If your sport is vulnerable, they'll find it. Look at cricket. I think like IPL and cricket has been amazingly successful. They should be speaking about how they get it together here and, you know, not ruin this game.”

McGarity is also uncomfortable with the demonizing, belittling and bad-mouthing of some of LIV’s players. “It bothers me the way they talk about the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson. These are good people who did a lot for the game of golf. They didn't just wake up one day and be the worst people in the world just because they had a different viewpoint. They're independent contractors, they chose a path, they took a job, they took the money. It's a free world.”

McGarity was in Japan to work on a new venture (as yet undisclosed), but also to play golf at Japan’s No. 1 club, Hirono (he was a talented college golfer in the U.S.) and check up on Miura Golf, one of the world’s premium club makers, as used by Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter and others. Unlike other well-known club manufacturers, Miura doesn’t pay players to use their clubs.

“I mean, look, it's the highest quality forged iron in the world,” he says. “What they do and the energy they put into every single one of their clubs is amazing. So, from a quality standpoint, Miura is the pinnacle. Now pros are gravitating to what they hit best. So we're seeing a lot more Miuras in play, and it's not a compensation thing; they're just choosing to play it. They’re all handcrafted, so we are limited on how many heads we can make, because they're all handmade. Everything they make we sell.”

8AM Travel is involved in high-end golf tours around the world with clients staying at the best hotels and playing some of the finest courses in the world. Not surprisingly, Kawana Hotel and Golf Course in Shizuoka Prefecture is on its list, but McGarity believes that this side of the world – Japan, Korea, China, Southeast Asia – is ready for business. As proof, he mentions that the Nicklaus Companies are building 26 golf courses in Vietnam.

The Nicklaus Companies are a key part of the 8AM group as a result of Chairman Milstein buying Jack Nicklaus' holding company in 2007 for $145 million. Fifteen years later, however, Nicklaus Companies and Jack Nicklaus wound up in court when he left the company. It's been partially resolved, but there are still remaining legal issues to sort through. McGarity was not involved in the deal and hopes the issues will be resolved amicably. And, he noted, "Our design business is doing great."

Another success the company has had is T-Squared Social, an upgraded sports bar created with Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake that features all the good stuff any sports bar should have, plus indoor golf. Expect one in Japan soon.

McGarity is a big fan of golf in Japan and east Asia, which he sees as an important part of the global game. “The PGA Tour dropped the ball,” he says. “We’re a global sport and they forgot about Japan. Golf is huge here. LIV has taken Singapore, Hong Kong and it just took Korea. You cannot lose those golf markets. New people are coming to the game with a lot of new concepts. We’re super excited that the game of golf is where it is.”

© Japan Today