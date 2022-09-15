Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chief Executive of LIV Golf Greg Norman Photo: AFP
golf

Golf rankings risk being laughing stock if LIV excluded: Norman

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman Wednesday warned the world rankings risk becoming a "laughing stock" if they refuse to award points to players from the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

The issue of LIV Golf's events being recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system could be pivotal to its future. If players can earn rankings points from LIV events, it becomes easier to qualify for the sport's four majors.

"It makes OWGR look obsolete if they don't (accept LIV)," Norman told The Age newspaper in Melbourne. "If they wake up at the end of the year and Dustin Johnson is 102 in the world, is that not a laughing stock to the OWGR?

"There's two ways they can go: they can either fold, or they include LIV into OWGR. We'll move on. Everyone's happy after that."

The emergence of LIV Golf this year has plunged the sport into turmoil, with a host of top players from the PGA Tour opting to switch to a series that offers some of the richest purses in history.

The new circuit has been accused of "sportswashing" Saudi Arabia's human rights record, backed by the almost unlimited resources of the kingdom's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.

The PGA Tour has adopted a zero-tolerance stance toward the series -- which plays no-cut tournaments over three days and includes a team competition -- with those defecting being suspended.

Norman urged the custodians of the major tournaments to let LIV players take part, despite the PGA Tour's stance.

"They (PGA Tour) have no right to tell each of those majors what to do. They're independent organizations. Yes, certain members sit on their board. I get it and I understand that," he said. "But if you were a broadcaster you would be questioning the value of your investment for television if you don't have the strongest field in each and every one of them. I hope they stay neutral like Switzerland."

The highest profile golfer to make the switch so far was Norman's fellow Australian Cameron Smith, the British Open champion, who was world number two when he made the move this month.

He will join other major winners such as Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia in leading one of the 12 Liv Golf four-player teams in 2023.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel