Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gennady Golovkin, who has been training in Florida, will fight Ryota Miurata next month in a middleweight unification fight Photo: AFP
boxing

Golovkin-Murata unification fight rescheduled in Japan next month

0 Comments
TOKYO

Veteran middleweight Gennady Golovkin announced Thursday that his title unification fight against Ryota Murata will take place in Japan next month, after being postponed in December because of COVID travel restrictions.

"See you in Japan on April 9," tweeted the former undisputed middleweight champion from Kazakhstan known as "GGG", who currently holds the IBF belt, along with a poster for the bout in Saitama.

Golovkin, the former three-belt champion who dominated the middleweight division for eight years before losing to Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2018, was unable to travel to Japan for the original fight date on December 29, 2021, but border rules are now being eased.

Japan's Murata, the WBA champion with a 16-2 win-loss record, said he was already in training camp ahead of the unification clash.

"I'm imagining myself fighting Golovkin. And I want to increase my stamina more and remain in good shape," Murata said in a blog on his promoter Teiken's website.

"It's been great so far, I'm in it to win it," said the 36-year-old who became a national hero in Japan after winning Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games.

The hard-punching Golovkin (41-1-1), who will turn 40 on April 8, last fought in December 2020 when he stopped Poland's Kamil Szeremeta in the seventh round.

It was Golovkin's first defense of the IBF title he won in a disputed decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2019 and he has been training in Florida for what will be his first fight in 17 months.

Golovkin unified the WBA, IBF and WBC belts during his first eight years as champion and tied Bernard Hopkins for the most middleweight consecutive title defences in history with 20.

Murata has not fought for more than two years. He regained the WBA belt by second-round knockout of American Rob Brant in a July 2019 rematch after losing by unanimous decision nine months earlier.

He defended the title with a fifth-round knockout of Canadian Steven Butler in December 2019, his last appearance in the ring.

Murata said last year that his "entire amateur and professional boxing career has been a preparation for this fight against Gennady Golovkin".

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog