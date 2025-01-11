 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese boxing champ Naoya Inoue (pictured) has seen his January bout with Sam Goodman cancelled after the Australian challenger reopened a cut over his eye in training Image: JIJI Press/AFP
boxing

Goodman out of Inoue title fight after reinjuring eye

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue's title fight against Sam Goodman this month has been canceled after the Australian challenger reopened a cut above his eye, his promoters said Saturday.

The January 24 fight in Tokyo had already been rescheduled from its original Christmas Eve date after Goodman was injured in sparring in December.

Japanese media said the unbeaten Inoue was now looking for another opponent after Goodman's promoters No Limit Boxing announced their fighter could not compete.

"No Limit Boxing regrets to announce that Sam Goodman has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Naoya Inoue on January 24 due to a recurrence of his eye injury," the promoters said in a statement. "We wish Sam a full and speedy recovery and will provide updates on the event in due course."

The 26-year-old Goodman originally hurt his left eye during his final training session before jetting to Japan, the Australian's promoter and his manager told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

Goodman, the mandatory challenger for Inoue's WBO and IBF titles, needed four stitches and was told he could not fight for four weeks, the newspaper said.

Inoue, who has a 28-0 record with 25 knockouts, beat Ireland's TJ Doheny in his most recent defense in Tokyo in September.

Inoue was due to defend his super-bantamweight titles for the third time since becoming undisputed champion in December last year.

He is just the second man to become undisputed world champion at two different weights since the four-belt era began in 2004. American Terence Crawford was the first.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel