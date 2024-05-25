 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Barclay Goodrow reacts after his overtime game-winner in the New York Rangers' victory over the Florida Panthers Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
ice hockey

Goodrow scores OT winner as Rangers top Panthers to tie NHL playoff series

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers that knotted their NHL Eastern Conference final at one game each on Friday.

Goodrow collected a pass from Vincent Trocheck and snapped a wrist shot past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to launch the celebrations at Madison Square Garden.

Trocheck had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers, who had dropped the first game of the best-of-seven series at home.

Carter Verhaeghe scored and Bobrovsky made 29 saves for Florida, who saw their playoff road winning streak halted at four games.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period with a tap-in off a pass from Adam Fox.

Verhaeghe's power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 18:09 of the first.

Stung by the 3-0 defeat on home ice in game one, the Rangers came out with intensity.

A multiplayer shoving match erupted after Trochek's goal, with Verhaeghe and Panthers teammate Matthew Tkachuk as well as Alexis Lafreniere of the Rangers sent to the penalty box.

Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey absorbed a big hit and departed in the second period with what the team called an upper-body injury.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel