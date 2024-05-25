Goodrow scores OT winner as Rangers top Panthers to tie NHL playoff series

Barclay Goodrow reacts after his overtime game-winner in the New York Rangers' victory over the Florida Panthers

ice hockey

Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers that knotted their NHL Eastern Conference final at one game each on Friday.

Goodrow collected a pass from Vincent Trocheck and snapped a wrist shot past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to launch the celebrations at Madison Square Garden.

Trocheck had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers, who had dropped the first game of the best-of-seven series at home.

Carter Verhaeghe scored and Bobrovsky made 29 saves for Florida, who saw their playoff road winning streak halted at four games.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period with a tap-in off a pass from Adam Fox.

Verhaeghe's power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 18:09 of the first.

Stung by the 3-0 defeat on home ice in game one, the Rangers came out with intensity.

A multiplayer shoving match erupted after Trochek's goal, with Verhaeghe and Panthers teammate Matthew Tkachuk as well as Alexis Lafreniere of the Rangers sent to the penalty box.

Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey absorbed a big hit and departed in the second period with what the team called an upper-body injury.

© 2024 AFP