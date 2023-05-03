Kraken beat Stars despite Pavelski's 4 goals; Panthers defeat Leafs

The Seattle Kraken celebrate after Yanni Gourde scored in overtime of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Dallas. The Kraken won 5-4. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

Yanni Gourde scored 12:17 into overtime with a quick shot after regathering a loose puck and the Seattle Kraken beat Dallas 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round series Tuesday night, even as Joe Pavelski scored all four Stars goals in his return to their lineup.

Gourde was on the edge of the circle to the left of the Dallas net when he tried to send a pass to a teammate on the blue line to reset. The puck instead ricocheted off Evgenii Dadonov, and Gourde quickly whipped around for a shot that went into a small gap to the left of goalie Jake Oettinger for the game-winner.

Pavelski, at 38 years and 295 days old, became the oldest player ever with a four-goal game in the NHL playoffs. It came in in his 170th postseason game — he is one of only five players with that many without winning a Stanley Cup — and after he had missed the last five games in the first round while in concussion protocol.

The second-year Kraken got goals from five different players after 15 different players scored in their seven-game series win over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle also had goals for Seattle, all in the first period.

Pavelski scored twice in the first period. His first goal was a 25-foot wrister only 2 1/2 minutes into the game to put the Stars ahead 1-0. He scored on his first shot, on a pass from Mason Marchment. Max Domi got the secondary assist.

About 10 minutes later, after Seattle had gotten even, Pavelski scored again from about the same distance with a redirect of Thomas Harley’s shot. The Kraken then scored three goals in a 68-second span to take a 4-2 lead.

But Oettinger then stopped 33 consecutive shots before Gourde got the game-winner.

Seattle has now won three consecutive road games in the playoffs. The Stars, just like in the first round against Minnesota, lost the series opener — they lost that one 3-2 in double overtime before going on to beat the Wild in six games.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday night.

PANTHERS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and the Florida Panthers survived a squandered two-goal lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday night in opening game of their second-round playoff series.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe and Nick Cousins also scored for Florida. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

Matthew Knies had his first NHL goal and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday.

