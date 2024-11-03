 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Try-time: Scotland wing Darcy Graham scores his third of four tries in a 57-17 thrashing of Fiji at Murrayfield Image: AFP
rugby union

Graham stars in Scotland's eight-try Fiji rout

0 Comments
EDINBURGH

Darcy Graham ran in half of Scotland's eight tries as the Dark Blues launched their November campaign with a 57-17 thrashing of Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday.

It was a spectacular way for the Edinburgh winger to mark his return to test rugby after 13 months out of international action with a groin problem following Scotland's defeat by Ireland at last year's Rugby World Cup.

Victory also gave Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu a win in his first match as Scotland captain.

Kyle Rowe opened the scoring and Huw Jones added a double as the Scots, briefly troubled by Fiji either side of half-time, pulled clear ahead of next week's Edinburgh encounter with world champions South Africa.

"It wasn't bad, was it?" Graham told the BBC. "I've loved pulling that jersey back on.

"When you're out that long, you start wondering when it's going to happen again, if it's going to happen again. You have doubts in your head, but I'm just chuffed to be back."

Graham briefly became Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer only for fellow Edinburgh winger Duhan van der Merwe to regain the record with a late touchdown of his own -- his 29th in Tests.

"It's good fun, good competition between me and Duhi," said Graham. "We'll take it all the way into the thirties I reckon."

Graham, however, was well aware a sterner challenge awaits Scotland when they face the Springboks at Murrayfield.

"We know what's coming, it would be nice to get one over them," he said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog