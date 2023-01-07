Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Four Hills champion: Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud celebrates Photo: AFP
ski jumping

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud claimed the prestigious Four Hills ski jump title on Friday by winning the final leg at Bischofshofen in Austria.

Already victorious at Oberstdorf and Garmisch in Germany, and then second at Innsbruck on Wednesday, the 26-year-old defeated closest rivals Anze Lanisek of Slovenia and Poland's Dawid Kubacki.

Granerud finished the tournament on a record 1,191.2 points, 33 ahead of Kubacki and 62.2 points in front of Lanisek.

He is the first Norwegian to win the Four Hills since Anders Jacobsen in 2007.

