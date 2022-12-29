Newsletter Signup Register / Login
High flying: Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud on his way to victory Photo: AFP
ski jumping

Granerud wins Four Hills opener as Kobayashi flops

0 Comments
OBERSTDORF, Germany

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud won ski jumping's Four Hills opening round on Thursday as defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan flopped in 15th place.

Granerud scored 312.4 points for his two jumps, which included an impressive 142.5m, to defeat Polish pair, Piotr Zyla (at 13.4 points) and Dawid Kubacki (17.5 points).

It was a 15th career win for the 26-year-old Norwegian who also took over the overall lead in the World Cup standings.

Last year, Kobayashi claimed the prestigious Four Hills title before going on to win Olympic gold and a second World Cup.

However, the 26-year-old suffered a miserable return to the German Alps on Thursday.

He was 55.8 points off the lead with jumps of 124.5m and 120.5m, finishing a lowly 15th at the 27,000-seater venue.

The second round of the Four Hills takes place on Sunday at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany before moving onto Innsbruck (Jan 4) and Bischofshofen (Jan 6).

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel