APTOPIX Italy Davis Cup Tennis
Spain's Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez celebrate with their teammates after winning against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz during a Davis Cup double semifinal tennis match between Spain and Germany, in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
tennis

Granollers and Martínez help Spain stun Germany to reach Davis Cup final

BOLOGNA, Italy

Spain reached the Davis Cup final thanks to doubles pair Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez, who defeated Germany’s Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Saturday for a 2-1 win in their semifinal.

Alexander Zverev had kept the Germans’ hopes alive with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Jaume Munar after Pablo Carreño Busta got Spain off to a winning start against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Carreño Busta saved five consecutive set points in the tiebreaker before beating the German veteran 6-4, 7-6 (6).

But Granollers and Martínez shocked Pütz and Krawietz by dealing them just their second Davis Cup loss.

It sent the Spanish team, which was without injured No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, back into the final for the first time in six years.

Spain will face two-time defending champion Italy, which defeated Belgium on Friday.

