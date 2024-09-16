 Japan Today
Canada's Gabriel Diallo (left) and Alexis Galarneau in the group stage finals match during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England, Sunday Sept. 15, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Great Britain fails to reach Davis Cup Finals last eight after losing to Canada

MANCHESTER, England

Great Britain failed to qualify for the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals after losing to Canada in its last group-stage tie on Sunday, while Novak Djokovic helped Serbia secure a place in next year's qualifiers.

The British needed a 3-0 win against the Canadians in Manchester, but Dan Evans lost 6-0, 7-5 to Denis Shapovalov to end Britain's hopes in the opening match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime then defeated Jack Draper 7-6 (8), 7-5 to seal Canada's victory.

Canada and Argentina advanced from Group D. Finland was the other team eliminated.

Four groups have been playing in four cities to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance.

In Group C, Chile beat Slovakia in a match in Zhuhai, China between already eliminated nations. The United States and Germany had advanced from the group.

Djokovic led Serbia to a 3-1 win over Greece in a World Group 1 tie in Belgrade. The Olympic champion partnered Hamad Medjedovic to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas.

Djokovic beat Ioannis Xilas 6-0, 6-1 in the singles on Saturday.

Former world No. 4 and two-time Davis Cup champion Tomas Berdych will take over the captaincy from Jaroslav Navratil for the Czech Republic.

Navratil captained the Czechs for nearly two decades, including when it won the 2012 and 2013 titles with Berdych as a player.

