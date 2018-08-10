Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
tennis

Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets Djokovic in Toronto

0 Comments
TORONTO

Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb's serve early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Djokovic, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, faded late on a warm, breezy afternoon at Aviva Centre on the York University campus.

Tsitsipas set up match point with a scorching cross-court winner before completing the victory in 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Also, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria outlasted American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (4), and fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa topped qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-3.

Defending Alexander Zverev of Germany of Germany and top-ranked Rafael Nadal had late matches.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku