 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Cricket
Australia's Cameron Green during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)
cricket

Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and T20 series sweep

0 Comments
EDINBURGH, Scotland

Cameron Green's unbeaten fifty after three wickets led Australia to a series sweep of Scotland in the third Twenty20 on Saturday.

Green took 3-35 to limit Scotland to 149-9, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia's chase.

Aaron Hardie's boundary to point in the 17th over completed the win at 153-4.

Brandon McMullen's 39-ball 56 led Scotland but he lacked support.

Beside Green, Sean Abbott and Hardie took two wickets each.

The total wasn't enough to intimidate Australia, even though openers Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk were removed cheaply again.

Green hit five of Australia's eight sixes, and two boundaries.

Australia's eight-game white-ball tour of England begins on Wednesday with a T20 in Southampton.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog