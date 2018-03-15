Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Guangzhou Evergrande wins again in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea

Nemanja Gudelj and Alan Carvalho scored a goal each Wednesday to give big-spending Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande a 2-0 win over Jeju United in the Asian Champions League.

Guangzhou, a two-time champion of the tournament, now has eight points from four games in Group G.

In the other group match, Thai club Buriram drew 2-2 with Japanese team Cerezo Osaka. Both have five points.

The top two teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the knockout stage.

Group E

Tianjin Quanjian 4, Jeonbuk Motors 2

Two-time champion Jeonbuk Motors dropped its first points of the tournament after losing to Chinese team Tianjin Quanjian 4-2.

Former AC Milan forward Alexandre Pato scored the final goal for Tianjin.

Kitchee 1, Kashiwa Reysol 0

Cheng Chin Lung scored a late goal to give Hong Kong club Kitchee its first points after 1-0 win over Japanese team Kashiwa Reysol.

Kashiwa played most of the match with 10 men after Masashi Kamekawa was sent off with a red card.

