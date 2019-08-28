Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Guangzhou held to 0-0 draw in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea

Paulinho and Anderson Talisca both missed chances to score for Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande on Wednesday in a 0-0 draw against Japanese opponent Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the Asian Champions League quarterfinals.

Guangzhou is trying to win a record third Asian Champions League title.

Ryohei Shirasaki came close for Kashima, hitting the bar in the final seconds.

The second leg will be played in Japan on Sept 18. The winner will face either Shanghai SIPG or Urawa Reds.

