soccer

Guangzhou held to 1-1 draw in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea

Guangzhou Evergrande will have to wait another two weeks to find out if it will advance to the second round of the Asian Champions League.

The Chinese club, a two-time champion of the tournament, was held to a 1-1 draw at Thai club Buriram United on Tuesday. Guangzhou is at the top of Group G but could still be overtaken by Japanese club Cerezo Osaka and Buriram United.

Only the top two teams from each of the eight groups advance to the next stage.

Yoon Jun-soo scored a late goal to give Buriram United the draw. Zheng Long scored for Guangzhou.

Cerezo Osaka beat South Korean team Jeju United 2-1 and is in second place in the group with eight points, one behind Guangzhou. Buriram United has six points in third place.

Guangzhou will face Cerezo Osaka on April 17 while Buriram United takes on Jeju United.

GROUP H

Shanghai Shenhua 2, Kashima Antlers 2

Kashima Antlers advanced to the second round after rebounding from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw at Shanghai Shenhua.

Giovanni Moreno and Mao Jianqing scored first-half goals to put Shanghai in front, but Yuma Suzuki and Leandro scored twice in five minutes in the second half.

Suwon Samsung Bluewings 1, Sydney FC 4

Sydney FC kept its hopes of advancement alive by beating Suwon Samsung Bluewings 4-1.

Milos Ninkovic and Alex Brosque scored in the first half and Adrian Mierzejewski and Bobo added the others in the second.

