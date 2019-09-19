Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Guangzhou overcomes Kashima to reach Asian semifinals

KASHIMA

Guangzhou Evergrande eliminated title-holder Kashima Antlers of Japan on away goals and advanced to the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

A 1-1 draw at Kashima Soccer Stadium was enough for the Chinese visitors after the first leg ended 0-0.

Anderson Talisca's first-half header put Guangzhou, seeking to become the first team to win the tournament three times after wins in 2013 and 2015, in control of the second leg of the quarterfinal match.

Serginho leveled for Kashima early in the second half but despite sustained pressure the 2018 champion couldn't find the vital second goal.

Guangzhou faces another two-time champion — Japanese club Urawa Reds — in the semifinals.

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia plays Al Sadd of Qatar in the other semifinal.

