Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Guangzhou stumbles again in Asian Champions League

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande was held to a 0-0 draw in Japan by Cerezo Osaka on Wednesday and is still without a win after two games in Group G of the Asian Champions League.

The big-spending Chinese Super League team won the continental title in 2013 and 2015 but under new coach Fabio Cannavaro is in third place in the group, two points behind the Japanese leader.

Guangzhou takes on Jeju United of South Korea in the next round of games in early March.

Jeju moved into second with a 2-0 win at Thailand champion Buriram United.

Group H

Shanghai Shenhua 2, Sydney FC 2

Sydney let a 2-1 lead slip in an entertaining contest to take fourth place in the group.

After Nigerian star Obafemi Martins had given the Chinese team the lead, Luke Wilkshire and Alex Brosque put Sydney ahead in the first half. Five minutes before the break however, former Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin scored to earn a point for Shanghai.

Suwon Bluewings 1, Kashima Antlers 2

Two goals from Mu Kanazaki put the eight-time Japanese champion in control at the home of the South Korean team after Dejan Damjanovic missed a first-half penalty for Suwon.

Cristovam da Silva pulled a goal back for Suwon with one minute remaining but Kashima took the three points.

Only the top two teams from each of the eight groups of four progress to the knockout stage.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri