Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Gyeongnam FC beats Kashima Antlers 1-0 in Asian Champions League

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

Gyeongnam FC earned its first win in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday, defeating defending champion Kashima Antlers 1-0.

Takahiro Kunimoto, a Japanese playmaker, scored the lone goal for the visitors in the 63rd minute.

The win moved Gyeongnam up to five points in Group E but the team is still in third place, two points behind Kashima.

The top two teams from each of the eight groups advance to the knockout stage.

Group G

Jeonbuk Motors stayed at the top of Group G with a 2-1 victory over Japanese club Urawa Reds.

The K-League team, which won the continental title in 2006 and 2016, got goals from Brazilian playmaker Ricardo Lopes and South Korea striker Kim Shin-wook. Shinzo Koroki scored for Urawa.

Jeonbuk leads the group with nine points, while Urawa is third with four.

In the other group match, Beijing Guoan beat Thai champion Buriram United 2-0 to take over second place with seven points.

Brazil international Renato Augusto scored the first goal and then set up Ba Dun for the second.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining