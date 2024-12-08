No penalty for Japanese gymnast in underage drinking case

gymnastics

The Japan Gymnastics Association has decided not to penalize Shoko Miyata, a national team member who withdrew from the Paris Olympics after admitting to underage drinking and smoking when she was 19.

The association said Saturday that Miyata, now 20, paid the price by pulling out of the Olympics and deeply regrets what she did, concluding that she had received a strict warning from the governing body's chairman Tadashi Fujita.

Miyata returned to Japan in mid-July before the Olympics from the national team's training base in Monaco after allegations surfaced that she had smoked.

Miyata then admitted to drinking once and smoking once.

"We believe that giving her a chance (to make a comeback) and have her move forward toward her goals will prevent a recurrence," Fujita said at an online press conference.

Smoking and drinking are prohibited in Japan for those under 20.

After captain Miyata's withdrawal, the Japanese women's artistic gymnastics team had to compete with just four members in Paris while the other teams had five.

