Gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu to allow spectators

The gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics world championships scheduled in October in Kitakyushu will allow domestic spectators at venues, their organizers decided Monday.

They said a meeting was held with the International Gymnastics Federation, local government and specialists on whether to host the events before making the decision, citing an improving state of COVID-19 infection cases.

The organizers will decide on the cap on spectators and areas to sell tickets in light of future government policies. A further meeting will be held to discuss the staging plan in case the infection situation deteriorates, they said.

The gymnastics world championships will be held Oct 18 to 24 at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, followed by that of rhythmic gymnastics from Oct 27 to 31 scheduled at West Japan Exhibition Center Annex in the same city.

© KYODO