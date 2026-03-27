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Viktor Gyokeres (R) fired Sweden a step closer to a place at the 2026 World Cup Image: AFP
soccer

Gyokeres treble sends Sweden past Ukraine in World Cup play-offs

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VALENCIA. Spain

Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick as Sweden brushed Ukraine aside 3-1 on Thursday to set up a showdown with Poland for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal striker Gyokeres stabbed in from close range in the sixth minute in Valencia and then doubled Sweden's lead with a well-taken goal early in the second half.

He won and converted a penalty to complete his treble and seal victory for Graham Potter's team on 73 minutes, with Matvii Ponomarenko heading in a late consolation for Ukraine.

Remarkably, it was Sweden's first win of an otherwise dismal qualifying campaign, but one that moved them to the cusp of only a second World Cup appearance in 20 years.

Sweden picked up just two points in six matches in their qualifying group that included Switzerland, Kosovo and Slovenia but earned another shot on the strength of their Nations League performances.

The Swedes will return home to Stockholm to face Poland, who beat Albania 2-1, next Tuesday to decide which country goes to the expanded 48-team finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ukraine, forced to play their home games on neutral ground ever since the Russian invasion four years ago, had been hoping to lift the morale of a war-torn country by competing at a first World Cup since their debut in 2006.

Instead they suffered the bitter disappointment of another play-off defeat after missing out to Wales in the last edition.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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