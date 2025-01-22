Guardiola seeks to take pressure off Man City before PSG Champions League clash

soccer

By Andy SCOTT

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola sought to take some of the pressure off his side coming into Wednesday's crunch Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, playing down the possible impact of a defeat in the French capital.

The Premier League champions are 22nd in the 36-team standings with eight points from six games, having picked up just a single point from their last three outings.

The top 24 teams will progress to the knockout phase, and PSG lie 25th, a point behind their opponents on Wednesday -- there is therefore a real possibility that one of these two behemoths will be knocked out.

However, Guardiola calmly pointed out that a win in their final fixture next week at home to Club Brugge may suffice to progress regardless of the outcome in Paris.

"Of course it is a really important game for us and PSG but we have another game against Bruges at home," Guardiola said during a press conference at the Parc des Princes.

"I know winning the two games mathematically we will be there but maybe with just one victory too."

City, winners of the Champions League in 2023, endured a wretched run of form at the end of the old year, managing a single victory in 13 matches in all competitions.

However, they have since recorded four wins in five, including a 6-0 demolition of Ipswich Town on Sunday.

"The results have been good, and the last performance was good. In the other games we had the results but the performances were not our best," added Guardiola, whose team face a fearsome run of fixtures over the next six weeks.

"Where we have come from the results are really important but now comes the toughest time of the season in terms of opponents. The challenge is there so we can go for it."

Wednesday's game will see Guardiola pit his wits against Luis Enrique, the PSG coach with whom he played at Barcelona and who is one of his closest friends.

"I like everything about Luis and about the way they play," Guardiola said of his compatriot, whose PSG side are on top of Ligue 1 but have struggled for form in Europe.

"We were mates in Barcelona and our families are really close friends. We have an incredible connection in many things.

"I want a horrible performance from PSG tomorrow so maybe we can beat them, but afterwards the relationship will always be there."

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland said he needed no reassurances from City over the outcome of a major disciplinary case hanging over the club before signing a new record deal to stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2034.

"No I haven't thought of that or anything. I am confident that the club know what they are doing," Haaland said.

The Premier League champions are awaiting the verdict following a hearing related to 115 alleged breaches of financial rules.

City strongly deny any wrongdoing, but face severe sanctions if found guilty, including potentially being relegated from the top flight of English football.

They stand accused of 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, plus a further 35 of failing to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.

The Norwegian striker joined City in 2022 and has so far scored 112 goals in 127 appearances.

"I think it is a really good sign. Of course it is a bit unusual, it is not normal and that is also something I like. It felt good for both parties and in the end it was an easy choice," Haaland said of the new deal, which will take him up to the age of 34.

"I am super happy with my choice and I am looking forward to spending many years in Manchester and that is really it," he added.

