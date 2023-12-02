Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top; Son treble inspires Spurs

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to 40 Premier League goals in Manchester City's 5-1 win over Fulham

soccer

By Kieran CANNING

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League start with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday, as Son Heung-min also netted three times in Tottenham's 5-2 victory at Burnley.

But Chelsea's huge investment in the transfer market is still to reap reward as the Blues lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle have now lost three consecutive games after 18-year-old Evan Ferguson's hat-trick gave Brighton an impressive 3-1 win at the Amex.

City are two points clear at the top of the table as the only side with four wins from four games, but were again good enough for the victory without ever hitting top gear.

"Every year is like this at this club. We start a bit late and a bit sloppy because we play right until the last game (of the season) because we are the best club," said Haaland.

"We will only get better and better from here."

The English champions were without manager Pep Guardiola as he recovers from back surgery in his native Catalonia.

The home side had not had a shot on target until Julian Alvarez turned home Haaland's cross to open the scoring on 31 minutes.

Fulham responded immediately when Tim Ream tapped in from a corner.

City needed a set-piece of their own to restore the lead in controversial circumstances.

Nathan Ake's header was allowed to stand despite Manuel Akanji, who was in an offside position, jumping over the ball.

Haaland exploded after the break. He became the fastest player to reach 40 Premier League goals, in just 39 appearances, with a cool finish from Phil Foden's through ball.

The Norwegian then put his missed penalty at Sheffield United last weekend behind him to slot home from the spot.

He made it six goals in five games this season by completing his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Spurs climbed to second after their sparkling start under Ange Postecoglou continued.

Burnley took the lead after just four minutes at Turf Moor through Lyle Foster.

Son, who was moved into a more central role by Postecoglou in place of Richarlison, soon proved his manager had pulled off another masterstroke.

The Tottenham captain's deft chip levelled before a thunderous strike from Cristian Romero put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time.

James Maddison's curling finish from the edge of the box made it 3-1 before Son took centre stage to score twice in three minutes and complete his hat-trick.

"I'm the captain, but I have great players around me," said Son, who was handed the armband when Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich.

"My job is really easy and I try to be an example, try to smile and try to take responsibility on and off the pitch."

Chelsea's spending on deadline day took their total splashed on new players in just over a year under a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly to more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

Moises Caicedo's move from Brighton, that could rise to £115 million, broke the British transfer record last month.

But the Ecuador international was at fault for the only goal at Stamford Bridge to leave Mauricio Pochettino's men embarrassed.

Anthony Elanga slotted home three minutes into the second-half after Caicedo gave the ball away inside his own half.

New £40 million signing Cole Palmer was thrown on to try and turn the game around, but Chelsea's lack of a natural goalscorer, despite their huge outlay, was again exposed.

Pochettino has won just one of his first four games in charge to leave Chelsea already eight points adrift of City.

"We were not clinical in both areas," said Pochettino. "We made a mistake and then we created opportunities, but if you don't score it is difficult to win games.

Caicedo was not missed either by his former club as the Seagulls tore Newcastle to shreds.

Ferguson pounced on Nick Pope's spill from Billy Gilmour's shot to open the scoring.

The Irish international then curled home a sensational second from outside the box before benefitting from a huge deflection for his first Premier League hat-trick.

Bournemouth were denied their first win under Andoni Iraola as Bryan Mbuemo snatched a 2-2 draw for Brentford.

Sheffield United and Everton both secured their first point of the season after a pulsating 2-2 draw in the lunchtime kick-off.

© 2023 AFP