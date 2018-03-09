Injured Hakuho out of sumo tourney; Osunaarashi asked to quit over unlicensed driving

sumo

Yokozuna Hakuho decided Friday to withdraw from the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend to treat a toe injury, exiting his second straight meet because of health problems.

The all-time record holder for tournament victories is still three weeks away from fully rehabilitating a damaged ligament in his left big toe, according to stable master Miyagino. The Mongolian withdrew early in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in January with injuries to both big toes.

Hakuho is the second grand champion to quit the March 11-25 tournament at Edion Arena Osaka, with Kisenosato earlier this week withdrawing because of an ongoing chest injury.

Kakuryu will start the tournament as the sole yokozuna in competition. The Mongolian, who had also been under an injury cloud after hurting his right ring finger on the final day of the New Year meet, earlier confirmed his participation in the Osaka tourney.

Takanoiwa, who was injured in a beating by former yokozuna Harumafuji last fall, will compete as the 12th-ranked wrestler in the second-tier juryo division, making his first appearance in three tournaments.

Georgian sekiwake Tochinoshin, who won his first championship in January, said he will compete despite injuring his left foot during a training session on Tuesday and underwent medical tests on Wednesday.

Kisenosato becomes the first yokozuna since Musashimaru in 2002-2003 to miss all or part of six straight tournaments. Takanohana, the stablemaster of Takanoiwa, holds the record for consecutive basho missed by a yokozuna since the six-tournament system was established in 1958, having sat out seven straight meets from 2001 to 2002.

Kisenosato suffered injuries to his left upper arm and chest muscles in March last year. He is the first Japan-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to yokozuna, sumo's highest rank.

Meanwhile, the Japan Sumo Association has asked Egyptian wrestler Osunaarashi to retire from the sport as punishment for being involved in a vehicle collision while driving unlicensed earlier this year, an official with the governing body revealed Friday.

The 26-year-old Osunaarashi, whose real name is Abdelrahman Shalan, has indicated he intends to comply with the request. The only punishment more severe would have been expulsion from the sport altogether.

The JSA's board of directors met in Osaka to determine punishment for Osunaarashi, the first professional sumo wrestler from Africa. He had had already been fined 500,000 yen by a court over the incident in central Japan's Nagano Prefecture in January.

The JSA has banned sumo wrestlers from driving following past traffic accidents involving them.

Investigative sources said Osunaarashi, who most recently competed in sumo's second-tier juryo division and was scheduled to compete in the upcoming Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in the third tier, hit another vehicle on Jan 3 in the town of Yamanouchi.

He initially told the association that his wife was driving but later admitted to police he was behind the wheel, while security camera footage also confirmed he was the driver, the sources said.

Osunaarashi made his elite makuuchi division debut in 2013 and reached No. 1 maegashira, the sport's fifth-highest rank, in 2015.

Sumo has been plagued by issues outside of the ring in recent months. In November, yokozuna Harumafuji retired for assaulting another wrestler, while stablemaster Takanohana lost his seat on the board of directors in January, ostensibly for failing to report the assault.

Also in January, sumo's senior referee was suspended and will resign for sexually harassing a teenage referee.

