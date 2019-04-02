Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Simona Halep is back up to second but missed a chance to reclaim the number one ranking Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Halep closes on world number one Osaka

By KARIM SAHIB
PARIS

Simona Halep cut the gap to world number one Naomi Osaka in the WTA rankings on Monday after the Romanian made the semifinals at the Miami Open last week.

French Open champion Halep, who last held the top spot in January, would have returned to the summit had she reached the final in Florida following Osaka's early exit.

Halep reduced Osaka's lead to 239 points and moved above Petra Kvitova after the Czech fell to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the last eight.

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit climbed to a best of 14th as she jumped five places following her run to the semifinals.

WTA rankings on April 1:

  1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,021 pts
  2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782 (+1)
  3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645 (-1)
  4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580 (+3)
  5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,165 (-1)
  6. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,050 (+2)
  7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020 (-2)
  8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,287 (-2)
  9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,275 (+2)
  10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,595 (-1)
  11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,461 (-1)
  12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,270
  13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,117
  14. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,845 (+5)
  15. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,835
  16. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,812 (+2)
  17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,800 (-3)
  18. Madison Keys (USA) 2,726 (-2)
  19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,525 (-2)
  20. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,460 (+1)
