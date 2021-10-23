Newsletter Signup Register / Login
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, pulls out of the pits during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
auto racing

Hamilton-Verstappen's Formula 1 duel hits the track in Texas

By JIM VERTUNO
AUSTIN, Texas

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were both quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Friday's first practice for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix.

Bottas was fastest in the first session as Hamilton and Verstappen went 2-3. The Mercedes power surge on a track where its cars have dominated shows the work Verstappen must do Sunday to hold his slim championship lead. Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points with six races to go.

The Texas race is the first of a two-part swing in North America as the series heads next week to Mexico City. Both races were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Mercedes has dominated the Austin track, winning five times since it opened in 2012. Hamilton has won four of those races and teammate Bottas won in 2019.

Verstappen is chasing his first championship. Hamilton has seven. An eighth would push Hamilton ahead of Michael Schumacher for the most in series history.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

