Hamilton wins British Grand Prix after Verstappen collision

Lewis Hamilton revived his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix for the eighth time on Sunday despite a 10-second penalty after he collided with Max Verstappen, knocking the championship leader out of the race.
Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap instead sending the Red Bull careening off the track and into the barrier.
Charles Leclerc grabbed the lead but, despite having to add 10 seconds to a pit stop, Mercedes star Hamilton caught the Ferrari and overtook at Copse on lap 50 of the 52-lap race.
Verstappen, meanwhile, was taken to hospital "for further precautionary tests", said Red Bull.
"I hope Lewis is very happy with himself," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. "That's a hollow victory."
Hamilton's win ended Red Bull's streak of five straight victories to cut Verstappen's lead in the championship to eight points.
Monegasque Leclerc was second, 3.81sec back to revive Ferrari's season.
The second Mercedes, driven by Finn Valtteri Bottas was third, ahead of the McLarens of Briton Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo.
Hamilton insisted his attempt to overtake Verstappen was legitimate.
"Always try to be measured in my approach, especially battling with Max. He's very aggressive," Hamilton said. "Today I was fully alongside him and he did let me into space."
Hamilton was assessed a 10 second penalty but took it during a pit stop when running second and came back on to the track in fourth place.
"Regardless of whether I agree with the penalty I just take it on the chin," he said. "I'm not going to let anything get in the way of the crowd's enjoyment of the weekend and the national anthem and the British flag."© 2021 AFP
29 Comments
Login to comment
ClippetyClop
Right, I'll put my cards down first here; I thought the crash was a racing incident and the penalty was a bit harsh on Hamilton. Max opened the door, then tried to close it when Lewis was coming through it.
Fighto!
Well done GOAT Sir Lewis! Amazing win against the odds with a penalty. Watch Verstappen start to crumble now.
You got this GOAT!
nandakandamanda
Unfortunately I have to agree with Lewis on this one. Max has been very aggressive from the start of several races recently, physically barging Lewis into backing off. He hit Lewis's car once, possibly twice in the seconds before the incident yesterday.
I cannot see any malice in Hamilton's move round the inside, certainly not 'causing' the accident. But the stewards were in a quandary in the face of Christian Horner's wrath, and with the precedence of other incidents where they have awarded penalties recently. Glad Max is ok, and I am sure he will mature further in light of this, although I doubt that this coming-together will have been the last between them this season.
nandakandamanda
Oops, forgot to mention Charles Leclerc's magnificent revived Ferrari drive. So close. Heart-warming.
isoducky
A great race for the fans. I think the penalty was justified given Max’s DNF, Max’s and Lewis race and championship standings. I don’t think the FIA is at the point of having a quiet word with the both of them…yet.
Little joey
So disappointed in Hamilton... as a 7 time champion, he should have known that trying to overtake in THAT corner would cause a problem. "I was beside him" ...in what world? Watching the replay and the pictures it obvious showed that he touched Verstappen's rear tire with his front tire. People write that Verstappen is an aggressive driver, but he hardly doesn't cause accidents, unlike Hamilton. I reckon most ham fans want all riders to drive like Hamilton's team mate. Too bad, aggressive drivers make for interesting racing. Crashing into someone and blame aggressive driving is just transfering the blame....something Hamilton is in the habit of doing
Fighto!
Nope. 99 wins and the status of GOAT means Sir Lewis rarely makes a mistake. This was just a racing incident. Verstappen was all over the road in that half lap, the pressure is getting to him lol!
nandakandamanda
As he closed the gap to the wall on Lewis, the leading edge of Max's back right tire hit the back of Lewis's front left. That flipped him out.
Little joey
99 wins without any real competition...but now the pressure is on he's starting to make mistakes...LOL!
Meaning that Hamilton wasn't driving beside him, defensive driving is allowed, forcing an accident like Ham did is. 10 sec is just a laughable punishment.
ClippetyClop
We know the real reason why you dislike him enough to suspend reason.
ClippetyClop
You've just admitted that for over a decade he has been better than all of his peers. Your words, not mine.
sunfunbun
I saw it as a first lap racing incident, 100%. It's a joke to hear Lewis forced the accident, Max made a move and turned into Hamilton. LeClerc said so, and so did others, like Aston Martin's team principle...a clear cut racing incident.
Regardless, Max has been the over aggressor in the history of he and Lewis Hamilton. This will even things out a bit, and could cause Max and RB to implode...they're way to butt hurt at this point, and their thin skin could allow mental supremacy by Mercedes and Hamilton, in spite of having the obviously superior car.
Para Sitius
As a great philosopher once wrote "Haters are gonna hate".
The overtake on LeClerc showed exactly what Verstappen did wrong, both drivers took the corner too fast and both were off the ideal racing line due to Hamilton being on the inside. LeClerc drove wide due to his speed but was able to keep racing, Verstappen decided to cut back on the racing line instead and was met with the front left tyre of Hamilton.
Same situation, two different outcomes.
BigYen
And now Hamilton is being racially abused on social media, just like the black England soccer players were after the Euro final. In fact it’s so similar, you have to wonder whether there’s some kind of orchestrated racist campaign going on here. Would not surprise me in the slightest.
Little joey
?
?
FIA didn't seem to agree with you though, other drivers just keep their mouths shut as they all want to drive for a winning team one day,
That's a pity, because it distracts from the fact that he was responsible for the crash.
Hillclimber
To the guy who calls Hamilton the GOAT: Rosberg beat Hamilton to the title in 2016 in equal machinery, by your own standards that means Rosberg is the GOAT. Disagree? Then have Verstappen drive for Mecedes as Hamiltons teammate. Same outcome.
As for Hamilton putting his car in a position to interfere with Verstappens defending line, the FIA promptly penalised him for it. This is the FIA remember, they coddle Hamilton like a homeless child on xmas eve. But not this time. Also watch RBR not let go of this. They'll get Hamilton suspended, or at the very least retract his points for the race.
I'm not sorry breaking up the Hamilton love-in here, the guy is complete clown in and out of the car. Times up for him.
Fighto!
LOL. Nice comedy!
Nico Rosberg - 23 wins.
Sir Lewis Hamilton - 99 wins.
Yep. Sir Lewis is the GOAT. End of.
Riiiight. Well, until the GOAT wins a couple more World Titles, that is.
Little joey
Sorry to burst your bubble, the GOAT is just a kid without a fast car and an obedient partner.
Screaming goat, goat, goat won't change that fact.end off.
Fighto!
Just read that little brat Verstappen unfriended Lewis on Instagram. Ohh, how petty!
Lets call it as it is - Verstappen only got the drive in F1 because of his Daddy.
Bring on the next race!
ClippetyClop
You usually put the 'equal machinery' in capitals, which almost makes people forget that Hamilton beat Rosberg the previous two years in EQUAL MACHINERY, at which point your argument collapses again. And then Rosberg quit, because he knew he couldn't luck out again like he did in 2016 and would get drubbed like the previous two years.
You are more confused than I imagined if you think that the RB are going to ask that the race result be overturned, the FIA agree with them and overturn their race decision, and then suspend Hamilton for something that they have already punished him for. The only thing being suspended here is your logic.
It's the out of the car stuff that bothers you isn't it? And we can see that your ability to recognise individual sporting excellence depends on the politics of that individual.
Little joey
Lol, you're a funny lad.
albaleo
To me, that would mean that most top level F1 drivers are not like the rest of us. Let's face it, they're all complete nutters. To me, overtaking a bus on the way into town is a thrill. I can't even imagine the speeds and close contact they experience.
Commodore Perry
Love this guy. Best of continued luck to him.
Hillclimber
ClippetyClopJuly 19 11:21 pm JST
And you usually leave out the fact that the only season that Mercedes allowed Rosberg to race Hamilton was 2016.... the season Rosberg won the title. Prior to that Rosberg was Hamilton's wingman, just like Bottas has been since he joined Mercedes. And speaking about Bottas, he signed on knowing that under no circumstances was he to race Hamilton, to prevent another "mishap" like 2016 happening.
You really need to do more homework before replying.
I said RBR will get Hamilton suspended, or have his points retracted. I didn't say the FIA. RBR will try everything to get that result reversed. Or do you think they all of a sudden think fairplay is in order and to just accept that Hamilton can risk other people's lives just to get a win? You thinking this reaction is illogical, is illogical.
It's me unreservedly saying your idol is a clown that bothers you.
Hamilton can do as he likes. Sporting excellence can be atributed to the top 10 drivers in the current field, but Hamilton is the only one of them who has a 50+hp advantage. Hamilton knows full well he's viewed as a clown in and out of the car despite this.
ClippetyClop
This isn't actually a thing. It's just your own private delusion. I could just say 'Hamilton wasn't allowed to race Rosberg in 2016' and have as much evidence for as it as you require: none.
Another one of your conspiracies? Do you also have a complete lack of evidence for this? You have even stated in the past that Bottas deliberately throws races.
Where do I go to find the wonderful conspiracies that you have published?
This is getting silly now. How on earth do RBR get him suspended? Did I miss them becoming the sport's governing body over the last couple of days? Hamilton is not getting suspended by RBR, nor the race result overturned. You need to start getting used to that.
A man who drives cars is not my idol. I'm not 14, I don't have an idol apart from my dad.
No he doesn't, you're just making stuff up now.
A seven-time world champion viewed as a clown by some random bitter chap on a forum in Japan. How does he sleep at night?!
Hillclimber
ClippetyClopToday 03:38 pm JST
Oh yes it is. Don't be so willfully ignorant to try to prove your non-existent point. I come bearing evidence from Toto Wolff himself from F1.com, paragraphs 5 - 7 concerning the rules he set down in 2014 onwards: https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.mercedes-threatened-hamilton-and-rosberg-with-suspension-at-height-of.1c0WDqds0SubPhyPGxVK4a.html
Just because you don't do your homework, dowsn't mean you can throw accusations around. It makes you look foolish. See the article above. Nothing changed after Rosberg retired. Numerous times Bottas told to let Hamilton pass. You want evidence? Ha! https://www.planetf1.com/news/valtteri-bottas-team-orders-spanish-gp/
The links provided above. Easy just click on them. But first leave your bias at the door.
This is getting silly now. How on earth do RBR get him suspended? Did I miss them becoming the sport's governing body over the last couple of days? Hamilton is not getting suspended by RBR, nor the race result overturned. You need to start getting used to that.
They will petition the FIA. Don't think for a moment RBR won't try this. They are leading the championship and have singlehandedly saved F1 from 100% certain doom next year if they didn't provide any tangible competiton to Mercedes this season. The FIA will hear them out. I don't expect anything to come of it. See, that's where you start misrepresenting my comment.
Sure he's not. Your sore replies speak volumes.
Ignorance knows no bounds.
Paddy Lowe himself on record annoucing that since 2014 Mercedes have been "turning their engine down" to not make a complete mockery of the rest of the field: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-motor-f1-mercedes-idUKKBN2CF24M
Why? Because in 2009 when the FIA were negotiating with Mercedes to enter F1 (after the exit of Toyota, Honda and BMW) Mercedes bluffed everyone by calling for a 4 cylinder turbo hybrid formula for the 2014 era. Mercedes knew Ferrari would veto this and call for a V6 formula. In the meantime Mercedes started development of a V6 turbo engine and hybrid system. They literally has 18 months head start with R&D before the new hybrid formula was announced in 2011.
And finally you ignore the absolute destruction of Hamilton on social media and elsewhere in the fallout after the British GP, and reduce that to.... me, a random chap on JT. Wow, you did it. You proved ignorance does indeed know no bounds.
ClippetyClop
Nothing in that article in any paragraphs supports your claim that, 'the only season that Mercedes allowed Rosberg to race Hamilton was 2016'. Wolff is basically saying what every other team says, which is that the team comes first and don't crash into each other. Is your conspiracy based on this alone?
Do you know how F1 works? Have you seen any races? Do you know how often teammates are told to let each other pass? Has Hamilton ever let Bottas pass. Well here's one. I guess in your mind this means that Hamilton isn't allowed to race Bottas. You have again invented a conspiracy from something that happens for every single team in every single race.
https://drivetribe.com/p/lewis-hamilton-puts-heart-above-PYGbIyiORh2PBZV6iP8VTg?iid=E5GB1WWvRJOivrO67hFkDQ
Quite a change of course from your earlier comment of 'I said RBR will get Hamilton suspended, or have his points retracted. I didn't say the FIA. So who will be doing the the suspending here (which you now think won't happen)? You are unable to not misrepresent your own comments, no need for me to.
Nothing what you wrote supports your comment that Hamilton is the only one of them who has a 50+hp advantage. Again, you have read something and concluded with a conspiracy that has no evidence in the thing that you think proves it. Does Hamilton's car have a 50+hp advantage on RB or Bottas?
Who cares? Do you mean on the social media that you read? And by destruction do you mean 'racist abuse'? Can we have a link to this 'destruction' that you seem so pleased about?
Chop Chop
L.H deliberately hit Max rear and it was nothing to lose attitude from LH. If the both cars crashed and then nothing to lose for him. If he survived like this and then he will win. I denounce it. It's not racing accident. Only LH know what he has done.
nandakandamanda
This will go down as one of the most famous of F1 racing incidents, open to interpretation depending on which team and driver you support.