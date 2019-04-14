Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, Sunday. Photo: AP/Andy Wong
auto racing

Hamilton wins Chinese Grand Prix

By STEPHEN WADE
SHANGHAI

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, beating teammate and pole sitter Valtteri Bottas with a quicker start from his No. 2 spot on the grid. It was his sixth victory in the Shanghai race.

Hamilton, the five-time and defending champion, led for the entire race after the quick start for his 75th career victory. It also moved him into the lead in the overall standings after only three races.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

The 21-year-old Leclerc was clearly upset early in the race when his Ferrari team ordered him to let Vettel pass.

The race was billed as the 1,000th in Formula One history dating from the first race in 1950 at the Silverstone circuit in England.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

When Toto Wolff said that Ferrari were looking frighteningly quick, I wondered if that might not be a smokescreen, and perhaps it was.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

