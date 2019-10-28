Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Mexico Grand Prix Photo: AFP
auto racing

Hamilton wins Mexican Grand Prix, but waits for sixth title

0 Comments
By RODRIGO ARANGUA
MEXICO CITY

Lewis Hamilton drove to a near-flawless victory, but not yet a sixth drivers' world championship on Sunday when he claimed his 10th win of the season for Mercedes at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The defending five-time title-winner produced the measured drive of a champion-elect to claim a well-judged triumph ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas who kept his own title bid alive for another week by finishing third.

Charles Leclerc, who started on pole position in the second Ferrari, finished fourth ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon and Max Verstappen, who stormed through the field after an early pit stop, and local hero Sergio Perez of Racing Point.

Daniel Ricciardo came home eighth for Renault ahead of the two Toro Rossos of Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg in the second Renault.

Hamilton's victory was only his second since Formula One's European summer break in August, his second in Mexico and the 83rd of his career, but it was also Mercedes' 100th victory in Formula One and extended his run points-scoring finishes to 30 races.

He now looks certain to clinch his sixth title at next weekend's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where he will need just four points.

"That was for Bono!" said Hamilton on his slow-down lap in reference to his absent race engineer Peter Bonnington. "Today's an incredible result and I have to say thank you to our team. We came here on the back foot, but we pulled through."

After winning his last two titles in Mexico without even finishing on the podium, it was ironic for Hamilton to win but know he has to wait for a sixth coronation.

"I enjoyed it," said Bottas, who survived a heavy crash in qualifying on Saturday. "Considering what happened yesterday, it's a good result… I don't think we could have done much more."

Hamilton added: "I don't mind not winning the title here. I can wait. I just love racing and I am happy to take each race as it comes."

Four-time champion Vettel said: "It was a long race with no break, but I think Lewis was just cruising for most of his second sting. I'm happy, but we could have had a sharper strategy."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog