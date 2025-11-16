 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland's Australia-born full-back Mack Hansen (R) touched down under the posts twice inside the first quarter of an hour Image: AFP
rugby union

Hansen hat-trick inspires Irish to record win over Australia

0 Comments
DUBLIN

Australia-born Mack Hansen's hat-trick of tries inside half an hour of the first-half inspired Ireland to a 46-19 victory over Australia at Lansdowne Road on Saturday in their Autumn Nations Series test.

The Irish set themselves up perfectly for the daunting test with world champions South Africa next Saturday by posting a record win for them over the Wallabies.

It was the second successive week that Joe Schmidt's side had been undone by one of their own as Monty Ioane and Louis Lynagh had scored tries for Italy in their win over the Wallabies.

The Irish bolted out of the blocks.

Hansen, playing at fullback for the first time at test level, touched down under the posts twice inside the first quarter of an hour.

Sam Prendergast, who delivered the killer pass for the second try, converted both for 14-0.

However, Prendergast came off second best shortly afterwards as Len Ikitau got the better of him in going over to score a try.

James O'Connor, who broke off a holiday in Morocco after being called up by Schmidt, converted for 14-7.

Prendergast's ability to do the unexpected is what head coach Andy Farrell likes about him and the 22-year-old delivered as the clock ticked towards 30 minutes.

His crossfield kick to Tommy O'Brien was perfect and although the wing was brought to ground, 27-year-old Hansen, who has only recently returned from a foot injury, was in the right place to pick the ball up and cross the line.

The Aussies, showing the same dogged spirit that Schmidt instilled in Ireland during his time in charge, kept snapping away at the hosts' heels and struck on the stroke of half-time.

Flanker Fraser McReight bundled over after a period of persistent pressure -- O'Connor added the extras to leave them just 19-14 down at the break.

Australian wing Harry Potter produced some magic in defense when he held up Irish hooker Dan Sheahan on the tryline as the hosts pressed in the early part of the second-half.

Prendergast gave the Irish breathing space with a fabulous long range drop goal for 22-14 with 25 minutes remaining.

Prendergast looked to have set up a decisive match-winning try for O'Brien with a delightful crossfield kick but it was ruled out for a knock-on by James Lowe.

Prendergast threw the kicking tee away in frustration and departed after an outstanding performance.

His replacement, Jack Crowley made an instant impact, converting a penalty for 25-14 with under 20 minutes remaining.

The hosts dashed any outside hopes the Wallabies had of coming back when the irrepressible Hansen's catch inside the Aussie 22 led eventually to captain Caelan Doris touching down.

Though the visitors were reduced to 14 men with Nick Frost sin-binned, they showed great spirit as Billy Pollard went over for 32-19.

However, the Irish were to have the last laugh as Ryan Baird and then Robbie Henshaw went over -- Crowley converting both -- to round off a hugely satisfying night for the hosts.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel