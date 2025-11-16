Hansen hat-trick inspires Irish to record win over Australia

Ireland's Australia-born full-back Mack Hansen (R) touched down under the posts twice inside the first quarter of an hour

rugby union

Australia-born Mack Hansen's hat-trick of tries inside half an hour of the first-half inspired Ireland to a 46-19 victory over Australia at Lansdowne Road on Saturday in their Autumn Nations Series test.

The Irish set themselves up perfectly for the daunting test with world champions South Africa next Saturday by posting a record win for them over the Wallabies.

It was the second successive week that Joe Schmidt's side had been undone by one of their own as Monty Ioane and Louis Lynagh had scored tries for Italy in their win over the Wallabies.

The Irish bolted out of the blocks.

Hansen, playing at fullback for the first time at test level, touched down under the posts twice inside the first quarter of an hour.

Sam Prendergast, who delivered the killer pass for the second try, converted both for 14-0.

However, Prendergast came off second best shortly afterwards as Len Ikitau got the better of him in going over to score a try.

James O'Connor, who broke off a holiday in Morocco after being called up by Schmidt, converted for 14-7.

Prendergast's ability to do the unexpected is what head coach Andy Farrell likes about him and the 22-year-old delivered as the clock ticked towards 30 minutes.

His crossfield kick to Tommy O'Brien was perfect and although the wing was brought to ground, 27-year-old Hansen, who has only recently returned from a foot injury, was in the right place to pick the ball up and cross the line.

The Aussies, showing the same dogged spirit that Schmidt instilled in Ireland during his time in charge, kept snapping away at the hosts' heels and struck on the stroke of half-time.

Flanker Fraser McReight bundled over after a period of persistent pressure -- O'Connor added the extras to leave them just 19-14 down at the break.

Australian wing Harry Potter produced some magic in defense when he held up Irish hooker Dan Sheahan on the tryline as the hosts pressed in the early part of the second-half.

Prendergast gave the Irish breathing space with a fabulous long range drop goal for 22-14 with 25 minutes remaining.

Prendergast looked to have set up a decisive match-winning try for O'Brien with a delightful crossfield kick but it was ruled out for a knock-on by James Lowe.

Prendergast threw the kicking tee away in frustration and departed after an outstanding performance.

His replacement, Jack Crowley made an instant impact, converting a penalty for 25-14 with under 20 minutes remaining.

The hosts dashed any outside hopes the Wallabies had of coming back when the irrepressible Hansen's catch inside the Aussie 22 led eventually to captain Caelan Doris touching down.

Though the visitors were reduced to 14 men with Nick Frost sin-binned, they showed great spirit as Billy Pollard went over for 32-19.

However, the Irish were to have the last laugh as Ryan Baird and then Robbie Henshaw went over -- Crowley converting both -- to round off a hugely satisfying night for the hosts.

