Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vincent Zhou is hoping to take advantage of Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu's absence at this weekend's NHK Trophy in Japan Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
figure skating

Hanyu's absense opens up NHK Trophy field

0 Comments
TOKYO

Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu's absence casts a long shadow over this week's NHK Trophy in Tokyo, with rivals Vincent Zhou and Shoma Uno looking to claim the spotlight.

Hanyu last week pulled out of the Grand Prix event -- his first of the season -- saying he had injured an ankle ligament in a fall.

The 26-year-old Japanese star is aiming to capture his third straight Olympic title in Beijing in less than three months' time, but he did not say when he would be back in action.

Hanyu suffered an injury to the same ankle just months before the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, and said after winning the gold that he had never fully healed.

His absence from this week's NHK Trophy leaves the field wide open, with American Zhou looking to build on his victory at Skate America last month.

Zhou profited from a disastrous short program by world champion Nathan Chen to snatch his first-ever Grand Prix title.

But Japan's Uno, who finished second behind Zhou in Las Vegas, feels he is returning to the form that won him the silver medal at the Pyeongchang Games.

"I wouldn't say I feel like a different person, but I've improved right across the board in terms of technique and mentality," said Uno.

"I don't want to just talk about how I want to improve or to back myself into a corner -- I want to confront myself."

The women's competition has also been hit by injuries, with Russia's Skate America champion Alexandra Trusova and Japan's Rika Kihira both being forced to pull out.

Russian 15-year-old Daria Usacheva -- who was second in her Grand Prix debut at Skate America -- is now expected to battle it out for the title with South Korea's You Young and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto.

"Grand Prix results count towards being picked for the Olympics, so I want to finish the season highest of all the Japanese skaters," said Sakamoto, who finished sixth at the Pyeongchang Games.

Russia's world pairs champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov will make their Grand Prix season debut, going head-to-head with compatriots Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov.

World ice dance champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov will also start their Grand Prix season, with American couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates looking to upset them after finishing second at Skate America.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog