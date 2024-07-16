 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Harry Kewell has been fired by Japan's Yokohama F Marinos Image: AFP
soccer

Harry Kewell fired by Japan club Yokohama F Marinos

1 Comment
TOKYO

Harry Kewell was fired as coach of Japan's Yokohama F Marinos on Tuesday, just two months after taking the club to the AFC Champions League final.

Former Leeds and Liverpool forward Kewell's side lost to Hernan Crespo's Al Ain over two legs in Asia's Champions League final but Yokohama have been poor in the J.League and lie 12th in the 20-team table.

Yokohama said the Australian had been dismissed with immediate effect and assistant coach and fellow Australian John Hutchinson would take over on a temporary basis.

Kewell joined Yokohama at the start of the year in the latest stop of a coaching career that has failed to live up to his successes as a player.

The 45-year-old struggled in lower-league English football with Crawley Town, Notts County and Oldham, and he was sacked by fifth-tier Barnet in 2021 after failing to win in his first seven matches.

He looked to have turned the tide when he took Yokohama to their first AFC Champions League final.

But he paid the price for Yokohama managing just eight wins in 23 J.League games, losing 10 with five draws.

Kewell succeeded fellow Australians Ange Postecoglou and Kevin Muscat as Yokohama coach.

His previous job was as a first-team coach at Celtic under Postecoglou, who has since moved on to Tottenham in the English Premier League.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

He is just not a very good football coach

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog