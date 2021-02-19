Hashimoto will not give Mori any official Tokyo Olympics role

Seiko Hashimoto, newly installed head of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, has decided her disgraced predecessor Yoshiro Mori will not be offered an official position linked to the games, an official with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

A day after assuming her new post, Hashimoto, until then Japan's Olympic minister, is moving to quickly create her team as preparations near the final phase with just five months left before the games opening ceremony.

Still, the 56-year-old said at a press conference on Thursday that her predecessor is a "special person" and her "mentor" who showed her the way in the world of politics.

The seven-time Olympian also said there will be times when she seeks the counsel of Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister of Japan, who retains heavy influence over the country's sports community.

On Friday, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike welcomed Hashimoto's appointment and that of Tamayo Marukawa, the new Olympic minister.

"For Japan, it is possible to turn a pinch into an opportunity and start anew," she told reporters at the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Mori's resignation on Feb. 12 came after he made disparaging remarks about women's participation in meetings at a Japanese Olympic Committee gathering, drawing fierce criticism at home and abroad.

Mori said at the Feb. 3 event involving JOC executives that meetings in which women take part tend to run long because women talk too much. He also suggested that women should have their speaking time restricted.

© KYODO