Hatred of losing drives relentless Alcaraz to tennis history

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Australian Open trophy at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne on Monday after completing the career Grand Slam

tennis

Carlos Alcaraz says that his absolute hatred of losing drives him to keep making landmarks after becoming the youngest man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Spaniard beat Serbian great Novak Djokovic in four sets in Sunday's Australian Open final, adding his first Melbourne crown to his Wimbledon, U.S. Open and French Open titles.

In doing it at the age of 22 he surpassed legendary compatriot Rafael Nadal, who was 24 when he completed a career Grand Slam of all four majors.

The now-retired Nadal was at Rod Laver Arena to see the world number one beat Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, and Alcaraz said his presence helped inspire him to victory.

It was Alcaraz's seventh major title and he will head to the other three Grand Slams in 2026 as the man to beat once more, with world number two Jannik Sinner his closest rival.

"I hate losing, so that's my motivation," said Alcaraz, who plans to have a tattoo of a kangaroo to mark his achievement.

He declined to say if a rare calendar Grand Slam -- winning all four majors in the same year -- was next on his hit-list.

"Well, it's going to be a big challenge. Those are big words, to be honest. You know, I just want it to be one at a time," he said.

But Alcaraz does want to win the season-ending ATP Finals, having been defeated by the Italian Sinner last year in the title decider.

And a Davis Cup crown with Spain is also on his radar.

Alcaraz surprisingly split with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in December after seven hugely successful years together, with assistant coach Samuel Lopez taking over.

He has not divulged the reasons behind the change in any depth, but took satisfaction from triumphing in Melbourne given all the speculation beforehand.

"Just happy to prove all the people were wrong," he said.

Among Alcaraz's milestones, his maiden Slam, at the U.S. Open in 2022, made him the youngest champion of a men's major since Nadal at the 2005 French Open.

He was also the youngest man to ascend to the world number one ranking.

His Roland Garros coronation in 2024 ensured he was the youngest to win Grand Slam titles on clay, grass and hard courts.

At this rate, Alcaraz is well on course to go down as one of the best in the history of tennis.

But for now, he just wants to enjoy the moment and take in what he has done over the past fortnight and in his young career so far.

"Right now I'm just trying to have time to realize what I've been doing," he said. "I know I'm making history with some trophies, some tournaments, some achievements that I've been getting. For me it's an honor to put my name in the history books."

© 2026 AFP