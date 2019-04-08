Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chelsea's Eden Hazard, third left, scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
soccer

Hazard's brilliance gives Chelsea 2-0 victory over West Ham

0 Comments
LONDON

Eden Hazard's slalom through the defense before scoring the Chelsea opener on Monday didn't exactly leave the West Ham fans speechless.

"Eden Hazard," they chanted at Stamford Bridge, "he's off to Madrid."

For now Hazard's feet are very much in west London. But maybe not for much longer, given the transfer talk the winger continues to stoke.

The mesmerizing move before Hazard's 24th minute-goal was far from a flash of brilliance. Hazard produced a fine individual displayed, capped by scoring again in the 90th minute to complete a 2-0 victory that lifted Chelsea to third in the Premier League.

With 19 goals in all competitions this season, Hazard has matched his previous-best Chelsea tally in 2014-15 and there is still more than a month remaining. Then, with only a season left on his contract, Chelsea could find it hard to keep its biggest asset.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table