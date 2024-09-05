Head slays Scotland in rapid Australia T20 win

Australia's Travis Head (left) hit 80 off 25 balls as in a rapid victory over Scotland

Travis Head smashed 80 off 25 balls as Australia chased down Scotland's 154 to win Wednesday's T20 international in Edinburgh inside 10 overs.

Opener Head blitzed five sixes and 12 fours as Australia set the highest-ever T20 international first powerplay score of 113/1 for the opening six overs.

The tourists had lost a wicket without a run on the board as Jake Fraser-McGurk fell to a three-ball duck.

But Head and captain Mitchell Marsh bludgeoned the Scotland attack.

Marsh smashed 30 off one over from Jack Jarvis, while Head reached his half century from just 17 balls.

Both fell to Mark Watt in the seventh over but by then the damage had already been done.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was able to pick up the baton as his quick-fire unbeaten 27 helped earn Australia a seven-wicket victory with 62 balls to spare.

"It was nice for me and the captain to get some runs," Head told the BBC. "It was a tricky start losing Jake, but always nice to have Mitch at the other end, and my role is to maximise the powerplay -- we did that."

Scotland came close to shocking the Aussies in the T20 World Cup in June, but struggled to build on a positive start with the bat.

George Munsey top scored for the hosts with 28, while Sean Abbott was the pick of the Australia bowlers with three for 39.

"That's what you expect against one of the best sides in the world," said Scotland captain Richie Berrington.

"We started pretty well with the bat, but unfortunately a few of us got in and didn't kick on. Credit to the Australian bowlers, they made it hard to get away and capitalise on that good start."

Scotland 154/9 in 20 overs (George Munsey 28; Sean Abbott 3-39) v Australia 156/3 in 9.4 overs (Travis Head 80, Mitchell Marsh 39; Mark Watt 2-13)

